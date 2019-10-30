Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

First Switch game ok'd for launch in China, though the console remains in limbo

October 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Chinese regulators have given Nintendo’s New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe the green light to launch in the country’s strictly regulated video game market, though the Switch itself is still awaiting approval.

While several Nintendo Switch titles are currently awaiting approval in China, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is the first to get the official go-ahead.

According to information shared by Niko Partners, Nintendo and Chinese Switch partner Tencent are still waiting for additional hardware approvals before the Switch itself can launch in the region.

Nintendo and Tencent first announced the two had partnered to bring the Switch to China back in August, with Tencent assisting with localization and online services for a Chinese Switch release. As noted in the New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe approval, Tencent is also listed as publisher for the Nintendo-developed game.

