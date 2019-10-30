Zynga reports record Q3 revenues and weaker-than-expected profits

Zynga cites record-setting performance from games like Merge Dragons! and Empires & Puzzles as a key reason it today reported better-than-expected earnings during its third fiscal quarter, which closed September 30th.

Across those three months Zynga reportedly brought in $345.3 million in revenue and $394.8 million in bookings, beating its own predictions and driving the stock price up.

Zynga's mobile games accounted for the lion's share of those earnings, generating $328 million of the revenue and $378 million of the bookings.

However, the company's profits for the quarter were actually less than predicted, at $230 million instead of the $250 million previously forecast. That income also included a one-time boost connected to the sale of its San Francisco headquarters earlier this year.

Based on these earnings, Zynga bumped up its financial forecast and now expects to report revenues of $1.28 billion at the close of its current fiscal year.