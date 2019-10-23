Come to GDC 2020 for an inside look at Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 's design!

Respawn Entertainment's upcoming Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year, and at the Game Developers Conference in March you'll have a chance to see how it was made.

Notably, GDC organizers have already confirmed that Respawn will be presenting a promising Programming track talk on "From Padawan to Jedi: Building the Character Controller of 'Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order'" that you won't want to miss!

This is a rare opportunity to learn how Respawn assembled a key piece of Jedi Fallen Order, as you'll hear all about the the creation of the game's character controller (which helps govern movement of the main character through the game world) as well as the team's design goals, technical challenges, and lessons learned.

Expect to walk away with a deeper understanding of the physics, animation, and gameplay systems behind the character controller, and how these systems are used to construct various navigation and combat mechanics in the game. Benefits and disadvantages of the implementation will also be illustrated, along with concrete examples from the game that may be applicable to your own work. Don't miss it!

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

