Watch Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky discuss the development of The Outer Worlds

October 31, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
October 31, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, game directors Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky dropped by to discuss Obsidian's latest action RPG The Outer Worlds. It's the pair's first game together since their days at Troika Games, and their chat proved to be a rare opportunity to discuss what they've learned about making games since in the time apart, as they discussed everything from system design to combat design in the making of The Outer Worlds. 

It was a unique opportunity to learn from two veteran game developers, and for your convenience, we've embedded the conversation with the pair in the video above. 

For more game developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel!

