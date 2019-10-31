Watch Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky discuss the development of The Outer Worlds

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, game directors Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky dropped by to discuss Obsidian's latest action RPG The Outer Worlds. It's the pair's first game together since their days at Troika Games, and their chat proved to be a rare opportunity to discuss what they've learned about making games since in the time apart, as they discussed everything from system design to combat design in the making of The Outer Worlds.

