Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo has nearly doubled its first-party game sales in 2019

Nintendo has nearly doubled its first-party game sales in 2019

November 1, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
November 1, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nintendo has nearly doubled its sales of first-party games sold in 2019 compared to 2018 during the same six-month period. This news comes by way of Nintendo's latest financial briefing, freshly translated for your perusal here. 

According to the graph below, Nintendo sold approximately 14-15 million copies of first-party titles during the period between April and September of 2018.

In 2019 however, that number of games sold in the same time period has spiked to above 20 million. 

In the briefing, Nintendo credited games like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Maker 2, and the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for driving this growth.

The company noted that both Fire Emblem and Super Mario Maker 2 are both selling far faster than their predecessors (though it's worth noting the prior entries for both series were on different platforms, respectively the Nintendo 3DS and the Nintendo Wii U). 

As we noted yesterday, Nintendo has linked the strong sales of these titles and legacy Nintendo titles like Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart for boosting overall Switch sales. 

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Senior Character TD
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Senior Game Designer/Scripter (Blueprint, UE4)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[10.31.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[10.31.19]
Senior C++ Engineer (Gameplay Programmer)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image