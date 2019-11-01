Nintendo has nearly doubled its first-party game sales in 2019

Nintendo has nearly doubled its sales of first-party games sold in 2019 compared to 2018 during the same six-month period. This news comes by way of Nintendo's latest financial briefing, freshly translated for your perusal here.

According to the graph below, Nintendo sold approximately 14-15 million copies of first-party titles during the period between April and September of 2018.

In 2019 however, that number of games sold in the same time period has spiked to above 20 million.

In the briefing, Nintendo credited games like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Maker 2, and the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for driving this growth.

The company noted that both Fire Emblem and Super Mario Maker 2 are both selling far faster than their predecessors (though it's worth noting the prior entries for both series were on different platforms, respectively the Nintendo 3DS and the Nintendo Wii U).

As we noted yesterday, Nintendo has linked the strong sales of these titles and legacy Nintendo titles like Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart for boosting overall Switch sales.