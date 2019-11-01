Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack apologizes for bungled Hearthstone punishment

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack apologizes for bungled Hearthstone punishment

November 1, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
November 1, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

During BlizzCon's opening ceremony today in Anaheim, company president J. Allen Brack offered an apology for how Blizzard handled its banning (then measured unbanning) of Hearthstone pro player Blitzchung after his on-stream support for the Hong Kong protests. 

Brack's apology began as follows: "Blizzard had the opportunity to bring the world together in a tough Hearthstone esports moment a month ago. We did not. We moved too quickly in our decision-making, and then to make matters worse, we were too slow to talk to all of you." 

"When I think about what I'm most unhappy about, it's two things. The first is, we didn't live up to the high standards we set for ourselves. The second is we failed in our purpose. And for that, I am sorry, and I accept accountability." 

Brack moved on to praise BlizzCon attendees' broad geographic diversity and made statements supporting the right to free speech and free expression at the show, a possible allusion to the protestors that have already lined up outside the BlizzCon gates

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Environment Outsource Review Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Concept Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Character Rigging Supervisor
Simutronics Corp
Simutronics Corp — Maryland Heights, Missouri, United States
[11.01.19]
3D Character Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image