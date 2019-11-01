Epic Games Store update brings new navigation and in-game store options

Epic has rolled out a new look for the Epic Games Store, along with a new checkout overlay that allows Epic’s payment platform to be used within in-game stores.

This smaller Epic Games Store overhaul arrives just days after competing platform Steam launched its own revamp, after first rolling out included features like redesigned libraries and review update recommendations earlier this year.

For Epic, most of this recent batch of changes aim to improve general discoverability on the Epic Games Store by adding sections that highlight trending games and allow players to search the store’s offerings by genre, among other new options. Behind the scenes, new optimizations have launched that aim to improve how the Games Store handles high traffic as well.

Alongside that comes a new in-game checkout that allows premium currency to be purchased from directly within games on the Epic Games Store, rolling the same interface and payment options players use in regular EGS transactions into an overlay running in the game window.

Since the Epic Games Store launched, Epic has continually noted that it is working on bringing new features to the platform in waves, and has kept a public roadmap of those coming features and optimizations throughout. Particularly, Epic notes in this latest update blog that wishlists, an improved library view, and OpenCritic-powered review roundups are coming to the Epic Games Store in a future update.