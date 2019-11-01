Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

November 1, 2019
November 1, 2019
Blizzard confirms Diablo IV is coming to consoles and PC

November 1, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
After a brief apology at BlizzCon today for bungling its handling of Hearthstone pro Blitzchung's message of support for Hong Kong protestors, Blizzard has confirmed it's working on Diablo IV for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Notably, Blizzard accompanied the announcement with a CGI trailer and a message which emphasized returning to the series' "dark" roots, presumably a reference to some of the public grousing over the visual vibrancy of Diablo III following its initial 2008 announcement.

Blizzard gave no firm release date for Diablo IV, but did note that a playable demo is on the floor at BlizzCon this weekend. 

