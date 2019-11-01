Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Amazon cracking down on third-party sales of Nintendo products

Report: Amazon cracking down on third-party sales of Nintendo products

November 1, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
November 1, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Some merchants who sell Nintendo products have reportedly received notices that they will need to get Nintendo's approval if they wish to continue selling old and new Nintendo games and hardware on Amazon.

While neither Nintendo nor Amazon have yet publicly confirmed this, an email one vendor purportedly received from Amazon and passed on to The Verge spells out the new requirement and stipulates that "if you do not obtain approval to sell these products prior to 2019-10-31, your listings for these products will be removed."

The vendor claimed they received the warning on the 31st, making it effectively impossible for them to contact Nintendo and get approval before the new requirement went into effect.

Gamasutra has contacted representatives of Amazon and Nintendo for confirmation and further clarification of this new requirement. If it remains in place, this will presumably put a stop to the lion's share of used Nintendo games and hardware sales conducted via Amazon.

The Verge helpfully points out that this new arrangement is much akin to the deal Amazon hammered out with Apple this time last year, which saw Apple selling its products directly on Amazon while Amazon limited sales of Apple products to the company itself and its authorized resellers. 

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Environment Outsource Review Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Concept Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Character Rigging Supervisor
Simutronics Corp
Simutronics Corp — Maryland Heights, Missouri, United States
[11.01.19]
3D Character Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image