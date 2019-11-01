Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

ZeniMax to grant Fallout 76 refunds under pressure from Australian commission

ZeniMax to grant Fallout 76 refunds under pressure from Australian commission

November 1, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
November 1, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Bethesda parent company ZeniMax has admitted it was “likely to have misled” Australian Fallout 76 purchasers about their consumer rights after initially denying refund requests from players unhappy with the game’s early performance.

This admission comes via the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in a document that notes ZeniMax customer service and support documents misled purchasers about their ability to seek a refund, a right promised under Australian Consumer Law.

Players that were denied refunds between Nov 24, 2018 and June 1, 2019 can now reach out to receive their money back, in exchange for giving up access to the online game.

ZeniMax is also on the hook to revise its Australian support documents to avoid misleading future customers and must commit to implementing an Australian Consumer Law compliance program.

According to the ACCC, players that reached out to ZeniMax complaining of graphic and visual problems, server issues, and lagging were told they weren’t entitled to a refund, a claim that runs contrary to Australian consumer protections.

“When a consumer buys a product it comes with automatic consumer guarantees, and retailers must ensure their refunds and returns policies do not misrepresent what the Australian Consumer Law provides,” said ACCC commissioner Sarah Court.  “When a consumer has purchased a product that has a fault which amounts to a major failure, the Australian Consumer Law provides them with the right to ask for their choice of either a repair, replacement or refund.”

Related Jobs

Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Senior Game Designer/Scripter (Blueprint, UE4)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[10.31.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[10.31.19]
Senior C++ Engineer (Gameplay Programmer)
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[10.31.19]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image