Video: Inside BioWare's embedded QA process

In this 2017 GDC session, BioWare's Barbara Klimek explains why BioWare QA has invested in its internal QA analysts, embedding them directly in the teams they support.

This was a great talk for anyone interested in how BioWare's QA process works, as Klimek laid out how QA embeds in game teams and tries to act as a sort of "support class", providing feedback from the earliest stages of the game development process.

It was an intriguing session, and now you can watch it for yourself completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

