Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

SingStar servers slated for January 2020 shutdown

SingStar servers slated for January 2020 shutdown

November 1, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
November 1, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

The folks behind Sony's karaoke game series SingStar announced today that the SingStar servers will be shut down on January 31st, 2020, bringing the SingStore's 15-year song-slinging career to a close.

This is something of an end to an era, as the SingStar games have sold tens of millions of copies (chiefly in the U.K.) since the series' 2004 debut. After the series went free-to-play in 2012 and picked up a mobile microphone app in 2014, it quietly became the dominant competitive karaoke game.

Sony says all online functionality for the SingStore and SingStar games will be shut down on the 31st, so players will no longer be able to buy songs, and players on PlayStation 3 consoles will also not be able to redownload songs they've already purchased. 

"We’ve loved watching the community grow, and have lots of fond memories from working on SingStar," reads an excerpt of Sony's closing statement. "Your support over the years has meant the world."

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — BURBANK, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Sr Outsourcing Project Manager
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — BURBANK, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Sr Outsourcing Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Outsourcing Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Environment Outsource Review Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image