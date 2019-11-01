SingStar servers slated for January 2020 shutdown

The folks behind Sony's karaoke game series SingStar announced today that the SingStar servers will be shut down on January 31st, 2020, bringing the SingStore's 15-year song-slinging career to a close.

This is something of an end to an era, as the SingStar games have sold tens of millions of copies (chiefly in the U.K.) since the series' 2004 debut. After the series went free-to-play in 2012 and picked up a mobile microphone app in 2014, it quietly became the dominant competitive karaoke game.

Sony says all online functionality for the SingStore and SingStar games will be shut down on the 31st, so players will no longer be able to buy songs, and players on PlayStation 3 consoles will also not be able to redownload songs they've already purchased.

"We’ve loved watching the community grow, and have lots of fond memories from working on SingStar," reads an excerpt of Sony's closing statement. "Your support over the years has meant the world."