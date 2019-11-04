Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

November 4, 2019
November 4, 2019
Unity acquires 3D application streaming platform creator Obvioos

November 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Unity has acquired Obvioos, the creator of real-time 3D application streaming service Furioos, for an undisclosed fee. 

The patform uses the same technology as cloud gaming to stream 3D software to any device with an internet connection, letting users outsource any task their current device is unable to handle. Unity claims the purchase will allow it to further 'democratize development," which is good news for game devs.

"Furioos is compatible with any device capable of receiving a video stream, such as a smartphone web browser. It scales to adapt to the number of visits in real-time and from anywhere in the world," reads an explainer on the Unity blog.

"As a platform, Furioos lets you stream any Windows application by simply dragging and dropping a ZIP file. It can be used to insert any application onto any website -- just like a YouTube video."

Furioos has been widely used in the architecture, construction, product design, real estate, and advertising industries, and while the technology will continue to operate as normal with the backing of Unity, it will also be more closely aligned with the engine maker's development platform.

