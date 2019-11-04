Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions to start making movies

Renowned cutscene-worshipper and Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima will eventually try his hand at making movies.

Outlining his future plans for Kojima Productions during a BBC Newsbeat documentary on the making of Death Stranding, the Japanese auteur explained the studio will one day begin churning out films as well as games.

"In the future, Kojima Productions will also start making films. If a person can do one thing well, then they should be able to do anything well," he commented.

"I think within the next three to four years, everything will move to streaming -- games, movies, and TV shows. When that happens, movies, TV shows, and games will be competing in the same space."

Although Kojima didn't reveal exactly when the studio will begin producing movies, it feels like the switch-up has been a long time coming.

The veteran designer is a well-known movie buff, and initially harbored ambitions of becoming a film director before eventually choosing to pursue a career in the games industry in the mid-80s. Now, over three decades later, it looks like things are finally about to come full circle.