Learn Blizzard's lessons from 15 years of World of Warcraft world-building at GDC 2020

Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft is one of the most popular and longest-running MMORPGs in history, and at next year's Game Developers Conference in San Francisco you'll enjoy a rare look inside how this enduring virtual realm was built.

This is especially exciting if you have a head for narrative craft and lore-building in games, as World of Warcraft art director Ely Cannon will be presenting a Visual Arts track talk on "Lessons from 15 Years of 'World of Warcraft' World Building" which promises new insights into the making of this Blizzard heavyweight.

Together with lots of examples from the design of World of Warcraft and its many expansions, Cannon will present some important lessons learned about the craft of worldbuilding and give you a behind-the-scenes look at the unique issues inherent to creating a fantasy world on the scale of World of Warcraft. Don't miss it!

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech