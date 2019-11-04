Global second party games head Gio Corsi departs PlayStation

Longtime PlayStation developer and famed PlayStation Vita advocate Gio Corsi has announced his time at the company has come to a close.

“It’s been a hell of a ride but last week was my final one at PlayStation. I’m taking some time off but I will be back in games soon enough,” Corsi shared in a Twitter thread. “I’m extremely proud of all the amazing things we accomplished. Big love to everyone past & present who made my time there truly special.”

Corsi signed on with PlayStation back in 2013 as a senior director on the console maker’s third party production and developer relations arm. His more recent dealings at PlayStation have seen him serve as its head of global second party games, a role he held for nearly two of his six-plus years at PlayStation.

"Finally, a hearty thank-you to all the great devs, pubs, partners, friends & fans who made my time at PlayStation so memorable.. so many cool moments," tweeted Corsi. "From all the titles, to all the shows, as I said, it was a hell of a ride! Thanks for it all & long love the Vita!"