November 4, 2019
Video: Addiction science and advice for devs on promoting healthy play

November 4, 2019 | By Staff
Social/Online, Serious, Design, Video, Vault

In this 2019 GDC session, Oxford University's Andrew Przybylski explains why the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have called for studies investigating video game addiction, and what developers can do to help promote healthy play.

It was an interesting talk in which Przybylski explained the specific decisions taken by these health bodies, as well as what scientists know, don't know, and want to know about problematic play. He also explored the practical implications of the evidence, and shared concrete ways in which developers can help advance science.

If you haven't seen it yet, take advantage of the fact that it's now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

