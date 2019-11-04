Another major streamer leaves Twitch, this time for YouTube

Several notable names in streaming departed Twitch to exclusively set up shop on competing platform Mixer over the last month or so, and it looks like that light Twitch exodus is yet ongoing.

Mixer isn’t to blame for this latest departure, however. Streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop announced that he’ll be exiting Twitch and hosting all future streams on YouTube’s streaming side moving forward.

Twitch has long reigned as the leading platform for game streaming, but competitors like YouTube and Mixer continue to give chase. Dunlop’s departure from Twitch follows similar moves from Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, two top Twitch streamers that were wooed by Microsoft’s Mixer across the last few months.

As with both Blevins’ and Grzesiek’s platform shifts, terms of those exclusivity agreements were not disclosed.

"I'm very excited to continue expanding my relationship with my YouTube audience, as well as leverage the platform for new collabs and experiences," said a statement from Dunlop. "This deal with YouTube allows me to create more content and engage with my fans in real time.”