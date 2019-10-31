Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Lighting Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a Lighting Artist responsible for lighting game levels using proprietary lighting tools. They'll also render physically based lighting data and design the lighting for cinematic sequences using real time lighting tools to good quality. Lighting Artists design the lighting for both static and dynamic objects for game levels, missions, and cinematics to a good level of polish. They can expect to prepare game levels and sequences for demos and trailers.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Lights game levels, cinematic sequences, and trailers to a standard quality

Sets up scene lights to match color keys and concept art, with a good understanding of lighting aesthetics

Troubleshoots medium to large scale scene files and rendering issues

Optimizes lighting data for memory and framerate

Diagnoses, fixes bugs and verify the fixes for bugs

Ability to create lighting sequences through visual scripting

Creates and maintains probes for image-based lighting and reflections

Creates and maintains post FX (fog, color correction, etc.)

Works with lighting leads, principal and senior lighters to contribute to the lighting style of project

Works closely with artists to make sure assets are properly set up for lighting

Works closely with designers to ensure that the correct areas are emphasized for gameplay with a clear player path

Stays informed about new developments in rendering, particularly with regard to realistic lighting and surfaces

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B. A.) from four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Please note - this role is a project hire and we anticipate it running, at least, through September 2020.

