Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Lighting Artist

Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Lighting Artist

November 4, 2019 | By Staff
November 4, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lighting Artist, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a Lighting Artist responsible for lighting game levels using proprietary lighting tools. They'll also render physically based lighting data and design the lighting for cinematic sequences using real time lighting tools to good quality. Lighting Artists design the lighting for both static and dynamic objects for game levels, missions, and cinematics to a good level of polish. They can expect to prepare game levels and sequences for demos and trailers.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

  • Lights game levels, cinematic sequences, and trailers to a standard quality
  • Sets up scene lights to match color keys and concept art, with a good understanding of lighting aesthetics
  • Troubleshoots medium to large scale scene files and rendering issues
  • Optimizes lighting data for memory and framerate
  • Diagnoses, fixes bugs and verify the fixes for bugs
  • Ability to create lighting sequences through visual scripting
  • Creates and maintains probes for image-based lighting and reflections
  • Creates and maintains post FX (fog, color correction, etc.)
  • Works with lighting leads, principal and senior lighters to contribute to the lighting style of project
  • Works closely with artists to make sure assets are properly set up for lighting
  • Works closely with designers to ensure that the correct areas are emphasized for gameplay with a clear player path
  • Stays informed about new developments in rendering, particularly with regard to realistic lighting and surfaces
  • Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

  • Bachelor's degree (B. A.) from four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Please note - this role is a project hire and we anticipate it running, at least, through September 2020.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — BURBANK, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Sr Outsourcing Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Outsourcing Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Environment Outsource Review Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[11.01.19]
Concept Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image