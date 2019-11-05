The Nintendo Switch has sold over 10 million units in Japan, according to the latest official figures from Nintendo (via Gematsu).

The milestone includes sales of the original Switch and the handheld-only Switch Lite, and comes just over two and a half years after the console launched on March 3, 2017.

Lifetime Switch sales currently stand at around 42 million units worldwide, meaning roughly 25 percent of those sales have occurred on home soil for Nintendo.

As of October, the console had also sold over 15 million units in North America, and 10 million units throughout Europe.