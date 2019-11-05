Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 10 million units in Japan

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 10 million units in Japan

November 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
November 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 10 million units in Japan, according to the latest official figures from Nintendo (via Gematsu). 

The milestone includes sales of the original Switch and the handheld-only Switch Lite, and comes just over two and a half years after the console launched on March 3, 2017. 

Lifetime Switch sales currently stand at around 42 million units worldwide, meaning roughly 25 percent of those sales have occurred on home soil for Nintendo. 

As of October, the console had also sold over 15 million units in North America, and 10 million units throughout Europe.

Related Jobs

PortalOne, Inc.
PortalOne, Inc. — Oslo, Norway
[11.05.19]
Game Producer
PortalOne, Inc.
PortalOne, Inc. — Oslo, Norway
[11.05.19]
Game Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.04.19]
QA Tester
University of Utah
University of Utah — Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
[11.04.19]
Assistant Professor (Lecturer)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image