Industry veterans form 'diverse and inclusive' studio Brass Lion Entertainment

A group of games industry veterans have joined forces to establish a new "diverse and inclusive entertainment studio" called Brass Lion Entertainment.

The company was co-founded by Manveer Heir, Bryna Dabby Smith, and Rashad Redic, who combined have decades of experience working on a variety of games including Sleeping Dogs, Fallout 3, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Wolfenstein, and Mass Effect 3.

Heir will step into the role chief visionary officer and creative director, while Dabby Smith has been appointed CEO and executive producer. Redic, meanwhile, will work as Brass Lion's chief creative officer and art director.

The fledgling studio is keen to create franchises that can expand through the medium of games, film, TV, comics, novels, and podcasts, and is already making a start with its debut title Corner Wolves: a fictional mixed-media project that will follow a group of Harlem residents in the mid-90s as their lives are impacted and intertwined with the war on drugs.

"Brass Lion is focused on creating original fictional universes that center on Black and Brown characters, cultures, and stories, something we feel is sorely lacking right now," explained Heir in a Medium blog post.

"Our goal is to diversify the video game industry, one fictional universe at a time, and expand them into other forms of entertainment, such as film, TV, comics, and podcasts. We want to let all players be delighted by our franchises, no matter what their background and preferred medium is."