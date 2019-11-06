Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Vainglory dev Super Evil Megacorp raises $10.5 million as it refocuses on next project

November 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Vainglory developer Super Evil Megacorp has closed a $10.5 million financing round as the studio begins to lay the groundwork for its next game, the lightly announced Project Spellfire that it plans to launch in 2020.

The studio is making some changes as well in order to focus on the development of new projects, changes that see it stepping slightly away Vainglory and the day-to-day management duties that come with maintaining an online multiplatform MOBA.

To that end, Super Evil Megacorp is handing off the operation and management of Vainglory to Rogue Games. That freshly forged publishing partnership ultimately directs more resources at Vainglory, while also freeing up Megacorp to place its “full focus” on its upcoming projects.

“As we write a new chapter for our studio at Super Evil, we wanted to make sure that Vainglory was in the right hands before we refocus our team on our new game,” said Super Evil Megacorp CEO Kristian Segerstrale in a statement. “Our partners are experienced, passionate and dedicated to delivering a great game, and we can’t wait to watch the game grow even more with the fresh ideas and great service Rogue will bring.”

