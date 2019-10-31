Video: Game preservation lessons learned on EA's biggest sports games

In this 2019 GDC talk Electronic Arts' Garrett Fredley discusses the struggles and challenges of his work preserving releases for multiple big-budget sports franchises, sharing lessons learned that nearly every team can benefit from.

This is a great talk to watch, even if you aren't deeply invested in game preservation, because it sheds light on the rarely-discussed challenges of archiving and preserving big-budget games within large companies.

Along the way, Fredley touches on everything from creating guidelines for how preserved work that correlates with several teams (engineering, content, marketing, web and mobile companion apps, etc) should be handled to convincing teams to follow protocols that best support future re-mastering (convincing them to keep documentation, utilizing version control solutions, etc).

If you haven't seen it yet, take advantage of the fact that it's now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

