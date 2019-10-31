Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Simutronics is hiring a UI/UX Designer

Get a job: Simutronics is hiring a UI/UX Designer

November 5, 2019 | By Staff
November 5, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI/UX Designer, Simutronics

Location: Maryland Heights, Missouri

Simutronics is expanding its awesome team and we are looking for a UX/UI Designer who can develop user interfaces from concept to completion. If this sounds like you, then we want to talk.

What you’ll do:

  • Produce mockups and prototypes to prove design ideas and concepts.
  • Create art assets to be implemented in a 3d game engine.
  • Animate user interface elements to improve feedback, increase visual interest, and focus user attention.
  • Collaborate with other art team members to develop as well as maintain consistency with overall art style.
  • Develop new and evaluate existing interfaces for useability and intuitiveness.

What we’re looking for:

  • Demonstrated experience creating user interface designs for interactive media including games, apps, and web sites.
  • Experience developing both bitmap and vector art assets.
  • Expert level knowledge of Adobe CC products including Photoshop and Illustrator.
  • Solid foundation in typography, page layout, and graphic design.
  • Experience with animation and motion graphics.
  • Understanding of technical limitations in games and optimization techniques to maximize performance.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.04.19]
QA Tester
University of Utah
University of Utah — Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
[11.04.19]
Assistant Professor (Lecturer)
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[11.04.19]
Lead Level Designer
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[11.04.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image