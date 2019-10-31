Get a job: Simutronics is hiring a UI/UX Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Maryland Heights, Missouri

Simutronics is expanding its awesome team and we are looking for a UX/UI Designer who can develop user interfaces from concept to completion. If this sounds like you, then we want to talk.

What you’ll do:

Produce mockups and prototypes to prove design ideas and concepts.

Create art assets to be implemented in a 3d game engine.

Animate user interface elements to improve feedback, increase visual interest, and focus user attention.

Collaborate with other art team members to develop as well as maintain consistency with overall art style.

Develop new and evaluate existing interfaces for useability and intuitiveness.

What we’re looking for:

Demonstrated experience creating user interface designs for interactive media including games, apps, and web sites.

Experience developing both bitmap and vector art assets.

Expert level knowledge of Adobe CC products including Photoshop and Illustrator.

Solid foundation in typography, page layout, and graphic design.

Experience with animation and motion graphics.

Understanding of technical limitations in games and optimization techniques to maximize performance.

