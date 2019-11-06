Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Niantic opens Niantic Creator Program to fund and support AR-minded devs

Niantic opens Niantic Creator Program to fund and support AR-minded devs

November 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
November 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has unveiled the Niantic Creator Program, an initiative that aims to support developers working in real-world augmented reality.

Applications are open now, and Niantic says that being selected for the program affords developers access to things like its Niantic Real World Platform AR development kit, its new Beyond Reality Fund, and more.

Previously, access to that development kit was limited to the carefully selected participants of the Niantic Beyond Reality Contest, but that earlier program has since influenced the company into expanding those same motivations into something new.

“We view AR as a sea of opportunity and we can’t navigate these waters alone. We know developers are key to creating the new kinds of experiences that get people to explore and connect with the real world,” explains Niantic. “Working with talented developers to help them achieve their visions in location-based experiences and augmented reality is a key purpose behind developing the Niantic Real World Platform, so early next year, we're going to launch the Niantic Creator Program.”

Those in the creator program are able to pitch a project to the Niantic Beyond Reality Fund to secure funding for “inspiring, innovative real-world AR projects” that can be in any stage of development between prototyping or “complete commercial experiences.”

Along with access to the Niantic Real World Platform, participants are also able to work with developers at Niantic to learn the ins and outs of those developer tools as well as wider location-based AR insights.

More information on the program and how to sign up can be found on Niantic’s developer portal.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.05.19]
Lead Character Artist
PortalOne, Inc.
PortalOne, Inc. — Oslo, Norway
[11.05.19]
Game Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.04.19]
QA Tester
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc.
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[11.02.19]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image