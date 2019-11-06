Niantic opens Niantic Creator Program to fund and support AR-minded devs

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has unveiled the Niantic Creator Program, an initiative that aims to support developers working in real-world augmented reality.

Applications are open now, and Niantic says that being selected for the program affords developers access to things like its Niantic Real World Platform AR development kit, its new Beyond Reality Fund, and more.

Previously, access to that development kit was limited to the carefully selected participants of the Niantic Beyond Reality Contest, but that earlier program has since influenced the company into expanding those same motivations into something new.

“We view AR as a sea of opportunity and we can’t navigate these waters alone. We know developers are key to creating the new kinds of experiences that get people to explore and connect with the real world,” explains Niantic. “Working with talented developers to help them achieve their visions in location-based experiences and augmented reality is a key purpose behind developing the Niantic Real World Platform, so early next year, we're going to launch the Niantic Creator Program.”

Those in the creator program are able to pitch a project to the Niantic Beyond Reality Fund to secure funding for “inspiring, innovative real-world AR projects” that can be in any stage of development between prototyping or “complete commercial experiences.”

Along with access to the Niantic Real World Platform, participants are also able to work with developers at Niantic to learn the ins and outs of those developer tools as well as wider location-based AR insights.

More information on the program and how to sign up can be found on Niantic’s developer portal.