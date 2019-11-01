Check out this highlight reel of remarkable games submitted to Alt.Ctrl.GDC

Every year creators around the world expand our understanding of interactive entertainment by building unique games played with one-of-a-kind contraptions, and there's no better place to discover them for yourself than the Alt.Ctrl.GDC showcase.

Taking place during the annual Game Developers Conference, this on-site exhibition of games built to be played in intriguing ways is a great place for game makers to show off their offbeat creations and get feedback from GDC attendees!

If your project would be a good fit, know that organizers are still accepting submissions of one-of-a-kind game peripherals, contraptions, and novelties which enhance game experiences and challenge our expectations, but you better hurry: the deadline for submissions to the 2020 Alt.Ctrl.GDC showcase is Friday, November 29th.

To give you a better sense of what sorts of games are submitted to Alt.Ctrl.GDC, organizers have published a playlist of 60+ Alt.Ctrl.GDC submission videos showcasing many (but certainly not all) of the remarkable games which have been pitched to Alt.Ctrl.GDC over the years.

It's a fun watch, with well over an hour's worth of brief, informal trailers featuring people playing games with everything from toilet plungers to puppets. And if it inspires you or your team to build your own custom game, great! You've still got a little over three weeks to submit something for the seventh annual Alt.Ctrl.GDC showcase at GDC 2020 in March.

If your submission is chosen your team will be asked to showcase their game to GDC attendees at the Alt.Ctrl.GDC exhibit area; you'll also receive a pair of Core + Summits Passes and a pair of Expo Plus Passes, for a total of four free passes to GDC 2020!

Alt.Ctrl.GDC is just one part of the 2020 Game Developers Conference, which takes place March 16th through March 20th of next year at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center.

