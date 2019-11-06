Supercell scraps upcoming title Rush Wars after failing to find the fun

Supercell has scrapped upcoming mobile title Rush Wars after the beta was met with a lukewarm reception.

Explaining the decision in a blog post, the company said it had initially set out to make a "different type" of build and battle game that casual fans could enjoy.

During the beta, however, it became clear players found the experience rather repetitive, and despite Supercell's best efforts to improve gameplay, it ultimately failed to set the world alight.

"We wanted to try out things that could change the game in different ways, to see what would happen in terms of strategy and gameplay to make it more challenging and change the dynamics," reads the blog post.

"We heard your feedback with the game feeling repetitive, and we made some changes with a few updates. However, the changes we made didn’t help the game long term nor change up the gameplay style enough to make it as fun as we would like."

The Clash Royale and Clash of Clans maker said it has "extraordinarily high standards" for its games, and that Rush Wars didn't have the potential to reach those lofty heights.

With that in mind, Rush Wars will officially be laid to rest when Supercell closes the beta on November 30, although in-app purchases have already been switched off.