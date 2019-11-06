Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

November 6, 2019
Zordix secures $1.4 million in funding, acquires Dimfrost Studio

November 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Moto Racing developer Zordix has acquired fellow game developer Dimfrost Studio, the Swedish team behind the in-development Bramble: The Mountain King.

Zordix shared news of the acquisition in a press release today, alongside the announcement that the developer-publisher has secured €1.3 million (~$1.4 million) in funding to expand the newly acquired studio and help finish out Bramble’s development.

“As recognized by several of the top players in the industry, the innovative team of Dimfrost is pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling for both current and the next generation of gaming hardware,” shared Zordix CEO Matti Larsson in a statement. “It is the perfect addition to our Zordix family, striving for excellence in gaming. We believe the Bramble IP to have huge cross-media potential.”

