Video: How Inkle created a dynamic detective story in Heaven's Vault

In this 2018 GDC talk, inkle's Jon Ingold outlines the strategies the team employed to design their sci-fi detective game Heaven's Vault.

What's especially helpful is Ingold's efforts to demonstrate how the game design mixes adaptive authored content and procedurally generated "glue" content to ensure players are always making progress and making new discoveries -- regardless of which scenes they play, in what order, and what they manage or fail to discover.

He also discussed how automated testing has been integrated into the writing workflow to empower greater freedom of action, making for an intriguing talk on the practicalities of narrative game design that's now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

