Get a job: Free Range Games is hiring a Senior Engineer

Location: Sausalito, California

You will help jump start our transition to Unreal for AAA console games. You should have deep experience or specialty in at least one area, and strong working knowledge of all client systems — graphics, ai, physics, animation, game rules, audio, ui, i/o, and tools. You should have strong opinions about what goes in cpp and what goes in blue print. You should be able to communicate the “right” way to do things in Unreal to the team.

Requirements:

Shipped a high quality Unreal project in the last 5 years

Voodoo knowledge of UE4

5+ years of games or simulation experience in C++ or C#

Experience on mid- to large teams

Plus - broad knowledge and passion of current generation shooting games

Links to the titles you worked on with a description of which features you owned

