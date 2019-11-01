Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Free Range Games is hiring a Senior Engineer

November 6, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Engineer, Free Range Games

Location: Sausalito, California

You will help jump start our transition to Unreal for AAA console games. You should have deep experience or specialty in at least one area, and strong working knowledge of all client systems — graphics, ai, physics, animation, game rules, audio, ui, i/o, and tools. You should have strong opinions about what goes in cpp and what goes in blue print. You should be able to communicate the “right” way to do things in Unreal to the team.

 Requirements:

  •  Shipped a high quality Unreal project in the last 5 years
  • Voodoo knowledge of UE4
  • 5+ years of games or simulation experience in C++ or C#
  • Experience on mid- to large teams
  • Plus - broad knowledge and passion of current generation shooting games
  • Links to the titles you worked on with a description of which features you owned

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

