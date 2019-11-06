Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

So far, game spending is over $27 billion for 2019 in the US

So far, game spending is over $27 billion for 2019 in the US

November 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
November 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Consumers in the United States have spent just over $27 billion on video games and related goods in 2019, a slight 1 percent increase from the same 9 month period in 2018 according to the NPD Group.

Of that, the group notes that digital console content, mobile, and subscription spending saw “double-digit percentage gains” while hardware, accessories, physical console content, and digital PC content all declined.

Video game content in the quarter ending September 30 alone saw $8.1 billion in sales, up 3 percent year-over-year and driven by mobile, subscription, and digital console content sales. Spending on game content is up 3 percent year-to-date, though the NPD Group notes the same isn’t the case for hardware spending.

As the end of the current console generation approaches, the NPD’s numbers show year-to-date hardware sales down 23 percent year-over-year, coming in at $1.9 billion for the first 9 months of the year. The Nintendo Switch continues to sell well, the group points out, but that growth was not enough to offset declines felt across other console families. 

Related Jobs

The PokÃ©mon Company International
The PokÃ©mon Company International — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.06.19]
Senior Software Engineer (Game Studio)
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[11.06.19]
QA Tester
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank CA or Durham NC, California, United States
[11.06.19]
Mid to Senior Engine Programmer (Tools)
Mutant Arm Studios
Mutant Arm Studios — Bend, Oregon, United States
[11.06.19]
Technical Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image