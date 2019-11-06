Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Abbey Games 'scoping down' and terminating all employee contracts by 2020

Dutch indie Abbey Games announced yesterday (via forum post) that it will end all contracts with its employees by December 31st in an effort to "scope down" and get its Early Access god game Godhood to 1.0 by 2020.

It's yet unclear how many people will lose their jobs, but this appears to bring Abbey Games' 8-year run as a game developer to a close following Godhood's full release.

The company says it plans to launch the game out of Early Access in the first half of next year, but after that Abbey doesn't expect to update it or continue operating as anything more than a publisher for its catalog of games: Reus, Renowned Explorers (pictured), and Godhood.

Gamasutra has reached out to the studio for further details and comment on the situation. If you or someone you know has been affected by this situation, you can email Gamasutra to tell your story confidentially.

