Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony's Yoshida steps down as head of WWS to focus on independent devs

Sony's Yoshida steps down as head of WWS to focus on independent devs

November 7, 2019 | By Kris Graft
November 7, 2019 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing

Sony Interactive Entertainment on Thursday announced that Hermen Hulst, co-founder and managing director of Horizon Zero Dawn developer Guerrilla, would become the new head of SIE's Worldwide Studios.

At the same time, the company said PlayStation stalwart Shuhei Yoshida would be leaving his position as president of Worldwide Studios to lead a new SIE initiative that is "focused on celebrating external developers that are creating new and unexpected experiences for the gaming community," according to a press release.

Both Hulst and Yoshida will report directly to SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan.

The top-level PlayStation executive shuffle happens as PlayStation 4 rounds out its life, with the new PS5 just around the corner with a slated holiday 2020 launch. The moves also follow the departure of former SIE chairman Shawn Layden and SIE Japan Asia president Atsushi Morita earlier this year.

Over the years, PlayStation veteran Yoshida has become the public face for PlayStation within the game industry as head of WWS since 2008. Ryan said, "Everybody knows just how passionate Shu is about independent games -- they are lifeblood of the industry, making our content portfolio so special for our gamers.

"These wildly creative experiences deserve focus and a champion like Shu at PlayStation who will ensure the entire SIE organization works together to better engage with independent developers through a culture of supporting and celebrating their contributions to PlayStation platforms."

For his part, Hulst will be leading the 14 studios that comprise SIE WWS. Under Hulst, Guerrilla also developed the proprietary Decima engine, which is used in games including Horizon Zero Dawn and Kojima Productions' Death Stranding.

"I have no doubt Hermen can lead our teams to deliver compelling and diverse experiences at a steady cadence," Ryan said in a statement.

Related Jobs

Mutant Arm Studios
Mutant Arm Studios — Bend, Oregon, United States
[11.07.19]
Senior FX Artist
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[11.07.19]
Technical Director
The PokÃƒÂ©mon Company International
The PokÃƒÂ©mon Company International — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.06.19]
Senior React Front-End Developer
The PokÃƒÂ©mon Company International
The PokÃƒÂ©mon Company International — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.06.19]
Senior Software Engineer (PokÃƒÂ©mon Trainer Club)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image