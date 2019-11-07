Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Revenue down at Nexon as Dungeon&Fighter works to win back players

Revenue down at Nexon as Dungeon&Fighter works to win back players

November 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
November 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Quarterly revenue is down year-over-year for developer and publisher Nexon, a decline the company says was expected after exchange rate woes and an unpopular update cut revenue and engagement for Dungeon&Fighter in China.

In China, Nexon’s game Dungeon&Fighter released an update that wasn’t received well earlier this year, causing a significant drop in both engagement and revenue. The company expects it to take multiple quarters to fully recover from that poorly received update, but even then Dungeon&Fighter was weaker in Q3 than expected.

Despite that hiccup, Nexon cites its years of experience in managing live games and notes that it expects the 11-year-old franchise to bounce back and “grow to new heights in players, revenue, and, most of all, fun.”

That weaker quarter was offset somewhat by a strong period in Korea, where the company notes growth in Fifa Online 4 led to a year-over-year increase in PC online revenue, while mobile games like Fifa Online 4M and MapleStoryM helped increase mobile revenue. In Japan, North America, and Europe however, revenue decreased year-over-year as several games (including the semi-recently acquired Choices) started to decelerate.

For the quarter ending September 30, Nexon reported 52.357 billion yen (~$478.8 million) in revenue, down 24 percent year-over-year but a decrease the company had expected. By platform, Nexon saw 38.554 billion yen (~$352.6 million) in revenue from PC (down 27 percent year-over-year) and 13.803 billion yen (~$126.3 million) from mobile (down 15 percent year-over-year).

Operating income came in at 24,419 billion yen (~$223 million) for Q3, up 3 percent from last year and slightly beating Nexon’s expectations. The company notes that lower-than-planned costs and a sizable gain from its acquisition of Embark Studios are to thank, though a 2.2 billion yen (~$20.1 million) impairment loss offset gains.

For the coming quarter ending December 31 2019, Nexon expects revenue to come in between 41.4 billion yen and 44.454 billion yen (~$378.7 million - $406.7 million) for the quarter, down between 10.2 percent and 3.5 percent year-over-year, while operating income is expected to increase to between 6 billion yen and 8.2 billion yen (~$54.7 million - $75 million), up between 53 percent and 110.1 percent year-over-year.

Related Jobs

Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[11.07.19]
Technical Director
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[11.06.19]
QA Tester
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank CA or Durham NC, California, United States
[11.06.19]
Mid to Senior Engine Programmer (Tools)
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — BURBANK, California, United States
[11.06.19]
Character TD (Rigger)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image