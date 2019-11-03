Video: Creating better game audio with tools for live performance

In this 2017 GDC session, GL33K's Matt Piersall explains why using tools primarily intended for live electronic music performance can open up an inspiring work flow for game audio.

It was part of the popular Audio Bootcamp and offered a unique look at how this novel workflow keeps the process of creation fresh and constantly provides an inspiration that Piersall claims has taken his design and approach to a new level.

If you didn't get a chance to catch it live, today's the day that his talk is now freely available to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.