Come to GDC and see how Indivisible 's striking art style was achieved!

Lab Zero Games' recent action-RPG Indivisible features vibrant hand-drawn 2D characters adventuring across lush 3D environments, and at the 2020 Game Developers Conference you'll see exactly how it was made!

That's because GDC 2020 attendees will have the opportunity to see Lab Zero art director Mariel Cartwright present "The Art of 'Indivisible': From Prototype to Release", a Visual Arts track talk offering a deep dive into how Indivisible's unique look was achieved.

Expect to walk away with a much better understanding of how Indivisible's art style evolved from Lab Zero's previous game Skullgirls, as well as what the studio learned about meshing 2D animated characters and 3D backgrounds, plus advice on applying these lessons to your own work!

