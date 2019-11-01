Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

November 8, 2019
Come to GDC and see how Indivisible 's striking art style was achieved!

Come to GDC and see how Indivisible's striking art style was achieved!

November 8, 2019 | By Staff
November 8, 2019 | By Staff
More: Indie, Art, GDC

Lab Zero Games' recent action-RPG Indivisible features vibrant hand-drawn 2D characters adventuring across lush 3D environments, and at the 2020 Game Developers Conference you'll see exactly how it was made!

That's because GDC 2020 attendees will have the opportunity to see Lab Zero art director Mariel Cartwright present "The Art of 'Indivisible': From Prototype to Release", a Visual Arts track talk offering a deep dive into how Indivisible's unique look was achieved.

Expect to walk away with a much better understanding of how Indivisible's art style evolved from Lab Zero's previous game Skullgirls, as well as what the studio learned about meshing 2D animated characters and 3D backgrounds, plus advice on applying these lessons to your own work!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

