Sony opening Malaysian art studio to boost first-party development

Sony opening Malaysian art studio to boost first-party development

November 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
November 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Sony Interactive Entertainment intends to open a new PlayStation development studio in Malaysia in 2020. 

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the new opening will be the company's first Southeast Asian studio. It will be on hand to provide art and animation support to Worldwide Studios, the Sony-owned family of first-party developers that includes names like Guerrilla Games, Media Molecule, Naughty Dog, and Insomniac. 

Aside from helping out with first-party game development, it's also hoped the studio will help create more opportunities for the local and regional games industry, and potentially establish partnerships with local educational institutes. 

There's currently no word on where in the country the studio will be based, but PlayStation CEO and president Jim Ryan explained the company was a tracked to Malaysia's "impressive talent" and "vibrant game ecosystem."

