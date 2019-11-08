Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Death Stranding will launch simultaneously on Steam and the Epic Games Store

Death Stranding will launch simultaneously on Steam and the Epic Games Store

November 8, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
November 8, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Death Stranding's current timed PlayStation 4 exclusivity is the only such deal in its future. PC publisher 505 Games has confirmed that the coming PC version of the game will hit both storefronts at launch.

The announcement popped up on Death Stranding’s Steam page alongside the rest of the game’s store listing today, alongside the note that preorders on both platforms are now live as well.

Death Stranding was thought to be a PlayStation 4 exclusive for most of its development. Official word that it would head to PC via publisher 505 Games only dropped a few weeks back, though any mention of storefronts were absent from that initial announcement.

Epic Games Store has, somewhat infamously, made a reputation for itself by snagging up storefront-exclusives and penning deals for major releases to first sell on its fledgling storefront before heading to longer-established stores like Steam. One of 505 Games’ recently published titles, Control, was launched as an Epic Games Store exclusive, and several studios and publishers have made similar agreements in the months prior.

With any mention of storefronts left out of Death Stranding's original announcement, some had started to speculate that storefront exclusivity was in the game's future, however Kojima Productions' debut title is now slated for a Summer 2020 release on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. 

Related Jobs

Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[11.08.19]
Senior Game Designer/Scripter (Blueprint, UE4)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[11.07.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[11.07.19]
Senior C++ Engineer (Gameplay Programmer)
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[11.07.19]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image