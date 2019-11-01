Video: How to make your game more metal

In this 2017 GDC talk, Dakota State University's Jeff Howard explores how themes common in the heavy metal genre can become a foundation for video game storytelling.

This was a one-of-a-kind talk you should make time to watch, even if you have no interest in heavy metal, because Howard offers wry advice on everything from unleashing metal's black soul into your narrative design to doom-soaked art direction and brutal (yet elegant) game mechanics.

It was a remarkable session that you can now watch for yourself, completely free, over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

