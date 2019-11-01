Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Sanzaru Games, Disbelief, and more are hiring Engineers and Programmers

Get a job: Sanzaru Games, Disbelief, and more are hiring Engineers and Programmers

November 8, 2019 | By Staff
November 8, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Junior Gameplay Engineer, Sanzaru Games

Location: Dublin, California

Sanzaru Games Inc. has an immediate Junior Gameplay Engineer position working on virtual reality, next generation console, and PC games. Only developers who want to craft immersive experiences and bring gameplay to life should apply.

Senior Programmer, Disbelief

Location: Chicago, Illinois or Cambridge, Massachusetts

Currently, we’re looking for a senior programmer. This opportunity is for a full-time position in Cambridge, MA or Chicago, IL. Senior programmers at Disbelief are leaders and developers in their project. You should be comfortable working independently and with a team to develop, test and integrate software into a larger codebase. A key responsibility is mentoring and guiding fellow programmers to improve.

Unity UI/UX Programmer, Big Red Button Entertainment

Location: El Segundo, California​

Big Red Button is looking for an experienced UI programmer for high profile mobile projects involving high fidelity character and role playing systems to join our talented team currently working on an amazing AAA legacy, globally recognized IP. The ideal candidate will have at least 2 to 3 years experience in the game industry. This candidate should have a strong working knowledge of Unity and the UI systems for scripting and layout as well as a broad understanding of the technical issues spanning both engineering and art issues. A well-rounded, multi-skilled background is essential with both technical and artistic capabilities.

Senior Gameplay Programmer, Hidden Path Entertainment

Location: Bellevue, Washington

You will collaborate with other disciplines during development, and you will create tools and visualizers to help tune, maintain, and test these systems. This role reports to the Studio Technical Director. Hidden Path is an inclusive, collaborative environment. You will be working with animators, designers, engineers, and other disciplines from all walks of life who have a variety of different perspectives. Being able to navigate and thrive in this kind of environment will be key to your success.

Gameplay Programmer - C++ (Vehicle Physics), Wargaming Sydney

Location: Sydney, New South Wales​, Australia

Wargaming Sydney is seeking a physics programmer to join our studio. We are looking for someone with experience, who has the ability to work in a fast-moving environment and adapt to working with different technology stacks as required. Previous experience in game development and related technology is a plus. You will have the opportunity to develop top-notch low-level physics systems for our next generation of games and help deliver an awesome player experience. 

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[11.07.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[11.07.19]
Senior C++ Engineer (Gameplay Programmer)
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[11.07.19]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[11.07.19]
Software Engineer (Automation)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image