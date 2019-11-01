Get a job: Sanzaru Games, Disbelief, and more are hiring Engineers and Programmers

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: Dublin, California

Sanzaru Games Inc. has an immediate Junior Gameplay Engineer position working on virtual reality, next generation console, and PC games. Only developers who want to craft immersive experiences and bring gameplay to life should apply.

Location: Chicago, Illinois or Cambridge, Massachusetts

Currently, we’re looking for a senior programmer. This opportunity is for a full-time position in Cambridge, MA or Chicago, IL. Senior programmers at Disbelief are leaders and developers in their project. You should be comfortable working independently and with a team to develop, test and integrate software into a larger codebase. A key responsibility is mentoring and guiding fellow programmers to improve.

Location: El Segundo, California​

Big Red Button is looking for an experienced UI programmer for high profile mobile projects involving high fidelity character and role playing systems to join our talented team currently working on an amazing AAA legacy, globally recognized IP. The ideal candidate will have at least 2 to 3 years experience in the game industry. This candidate should have a strong working knowledge of Unity and the UI systems for scripting and layout as well as a broad understanding of the technical issues spanning both engineering and art issues. A well-rounded, multi-skilled background is essential with both technical and artistic capabilities.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

You will collaborate with other disciplines during development, and you will create tools and visualizers to help tune, maintain, and test these systems. This role reports to the Studio Technical Director. Hidden Path is an inclusive, collaborative environment. You will be working with animators, designers, engineers, and other disciplines from all walks of life who have a variety of different perspectives. Being able to navigate and thrive in this kind of environment will be key to your success.

Location: Sydney, New South Wales​, Australia

Wargaming Sydney is seeking a physics programmer to join our studio. We are looking for someone with experience, who has the ability to work in a fast-moving environment and adapt to working with different technology stacks as required. Previous experience in game development and related technology is a plus. You will have the opportunity to develop top-notch low-level physics systems for our next generation of games and help deliver an awesome player experience.