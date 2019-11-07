Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a lesson in procedural destruction from the Control devs at GDC!

November 11, 2019 | By Staff
One of the most talked-about features of Remedy Entertainment's critically acclaimed Control is the paranormal action game's remarkable destructible environments, and you'll learn exactly how they work at the 2020 Game Developers Conference!

Register now to attend GDC and check out fantastic sessions like "Destructible Environments in 'CONTROL': Lessons in Procedural Destruction", a GDC 2020 Visual Arts track talk all about the technology used and lessons learned creating the destructible world of The Oldest House in Control.

In addition to learning a lot of fun inside details, you can expect to walk away from this talk with some useful takeaways regarding the principles, design decisions and workflows of procedurally-created dynamically destructible environments.

The presentation is designed to equip you with the insights required to understand, assess and design similar systems for your own needs, so don't miss out!

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price.

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

