Get a lesson in procedural destruction from the Control devs at GDC!

One of the most talked-about features of Remedy Entertainment's critically acclaimed Control is the paranormal action game's remarkable destructible environments, and you'll learn exactly how they work at the 2020 Game Developers Conference!

In a GDC 2020 Visual Arts track talk titled "Destructible Environments in 'CONTROL': Lessons in Procedural Destruction", developers will discuss the technology used and lessons learned creating the destructible world of The Oldest House in Control.

In addition to learning a lot of fun inside details, you can expect to walk away from this talk with some useful takeaways regarding the principles, design decisions and workflows of procedurally-created dynamically destructible environments.

The presentation is designed to equip you with the insights required to understand, assess and design similar systems for your own needs, so don't miss out!

