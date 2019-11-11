Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

New Noclip vid offers devs an inside look at how the ESRB works

November 11, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
November 11, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video

"We have never seen an example of someone trying to hide something...we don't think anybody's trying to game the system...there's a character page and someone says they like wine...and that's the thing that they missed." - ESRB SVP Bill Garrity, speaking to Noclip about how rarely game devs try to subvert the ESRB's content ratings.

Curious about what goes on inside the offices of the Entertainment Software Ratings Board?

Danny O'Dwyer and the team at Noclip published a short documentary today about how the ESRB team works, and it offers a grab bag of insights into how games are evaluated and marketed.

For game developers, it offers a humanizing look at the work that goes into trying to maintain a trustworthy content rating system in an industry that sees hundreds of new games debut every week.

While Noclip wasn't allowed to film the actual testing process, a number of ESRB staffers chat on camera about the game-rating procedure and how the ESRB designs, refines, and enforces its game content standards.

They also open up a bit about what it was like to try and modernize the process, touching on everything from the death of VHS tapes to dealing with the debut of loot boxes and the ESRB's subsequent decision to add microtransaction warnings to physical copies of games sold at retail. 

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[11.11.19]
Senior Project Manager
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[11.11.19]
Lighting Artist
School of Design and Creative Technologies at The University of Texas at Austin
School of Design and Creative Technologies at The University of Texas at Austin — Austin, Texas, United States
[11.11.19]
Chair of the Department of Arts and Entertainment Technologies
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[11.11.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image