Video: Insights from the GDC 2019 Narrative Innovation Showcase

In this 2019 GDC talk, Clara Fernandez Vara, Matthew Weise, Tanya X. Short, Mark Backler, Whitney "Strix" Beltran, Dave Gilbert and Allen Turner share stories behind their innovative narrative game creations.

It's a smorgasbord of intriguing narrative game design as each presenter shares the ambitions they had, the challenges they faced, and the solutions they invented.

This is a session that touched on everything from words as game mechanics to applying Carl Jung's model of the psyche to game design. If you didn't have a chance to see it live this year, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

