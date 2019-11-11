Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

U.S. VA evaluating how more accessible games help veterans heal

U.S. VA evaluating how more accessible games help veterans heal

November 11, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
November 11, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Design

"What we’re seeing as one of the indicators of why veterans commit suicide is that isolation and loss of belonging, that loss of camaraderie...but if you’re able to use your Xbox and still stay connected with your fellow Navy sailors, I mean, that’s huge."

- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs representative Larry Connell, speaking to The Washington Post

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs partnered with Microsoft earlier this year to provide Xbox Adaptive Controllers to VA rehab centers around the country, and it sounds like the early results are promising.

The Washington Post recently spoke with VA representatives and veterans about the program, and devs may appreciate hearing how important a role games can play in helping some wounded soldiers deal with pain and stay connected.

VA administrators seem to be paying attention, as the Washington D.C. VA Medical Center says it plans to host weekly sessions where veterans can come together to play games using adaptive controllers. These sessions will be studied to better understand the benefits that veterans and soldiers see when they're playing games, at home or abroad.

"Whether it’s veterans [playing games] or service members using [video games] while they’re on deployment, during their leisure time, back home with their families or to keep in touch with their fellow comrades, it’s something that we really want to be on board with," recreational therapist Colleen Virzi. who works out of the Washington D.C. VA center, told The Post.

For more details on the program and more commentary from those involved, check out the full Washington Post article.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.09.19]
Temporary Writer
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[11.07.19]
UI Programmer
Pennsylvania State University
Pennsylvania State University — University Park, Pennsylvania, United States
[11.07.19]
3D Graphic Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.05.19]
Camera Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image