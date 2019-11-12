Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 12, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 12, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 12, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Galaga and Pole Position composer Nobuyuki Ohnogi has passed away

Galaga and Pole Position composer Nobuyuki Ohnogi has passed away

November 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
November 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More:

Legendary video game composer and sound designer Nobuyuki Ohnogi has passed away at the age of 63. 

The Japanese musician was an industry veteran, having begun his career at Namco back in 1981 when he was around 25 years old. 

During his time at the company, he worked on a number of high-profile arcade and NES games including New Rally-X, Galaga, Warp Warp, and Pole Position

He eventually left Namco in 1985, although he continued to work closely with the company on future titles until stepping away from the games industry altogether in the mid-90s.

News of his passing was shared by Namco alum Norio Nakagata on Facebook, and tributes have been pouring in on social media.

Related Jobs

PortalOne, Inc.
PortalOne, Inc. — Oslo, Norway
[11.12.19]
Game Producer
PortalOne, Inc.
PortalOne, Inc. — Oslo, Norway
[11.12.19]
Game Programmer
Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[11.11.19]
Backend Engineer
Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[11.11.19]
Senior Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image