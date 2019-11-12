Galaga and Pole Position composer Nobuyuki Ohnogi has passed away

Legendary video game composer and sound designer Nobuyuki Ohnogi has passed away at the age of 63.

The Japanese musician was an industry veteran, having begun his career at Namco back in 1981 when he was around 25 years old.

During his time at the company, he worked on a number of high-profile arcade and NES games including New Rally-X, Galaga, Warp Warp, and Pole Position.

He eventually left Namco in 1985, although he continued to work closely with the company on future titles until stepping away from the games industry altogether in the mid-90s.

News of his passing was shared by Namco alum Norio Nakagata on Facebook, and tributes have been pouring in on social media.