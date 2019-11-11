Learn the painterly tricks used to model Mortal Kombat 11 at GDC 2020!

The team at NetherRealm Entertainment imbued the characters of Mortal Kombat 11 with remarkably lifelike details, and at GDC 2020 you'll have a unique opportunity to learn the tricks and techniques used to pull it off!

That's because NetherRealm's Keith Beu will be at the March event to deliver "Painterly Control of Detail Materials for Characters in 'Mortal Kombat 11'", a cutting-edge Visual Arts track talk all about the custom workflow used to incorporate tiling detail textures into a tradiltional painterly texture workflow.

You want to come to this talk if you work in game art, because you're going to learn how to use a custom viewport shader and purpose-built Substance Designer materials to let artists easily assign, paint, and accurately preview these traditionally in-game-only features directly in the Substance Painter viewport.

This session will also demonstrate additional pipeline improvements for scaling this workflow to thousands of assets, so you should walk away with lots of useful lessons you can apply to your own work!

