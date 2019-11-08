Video: An indie game dev's guide to contracting

In this 2019 GDC session, ClutchPlay Games' Amy Dallas explores different ways to structure contract projects for game devs in the world of freelance.

Her talk was a timely, practical look at a lot of the thorny issues game makers deal with when living that freelance lifestyle. Dallas shared her own experiences, offered real talk about how to succeed in the consulting business, and took apart some limiting beliefs that can prevent you from achieving your desired outcome in the freelance world.

It was well worth a watch, especially if you think you might ever find yourself working freelance in games; if you haven't seen it yet, consider making time since it's now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

