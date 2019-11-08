Get a job: Join Evening Star as a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Angeles, California

Evening Star is a boutique game studio founded in late 2018. Our mission is designing fresh, fun games which will stand the test of time.

For us, being a “boutique” game studio has a specific meaning. Every member pursues a goal to help create great games. With that driving approach, and a proprietary engine and tool set, Evening Star has developed an innovative workflow which minimizes the barriers between ideas and execution.

We are looking for a talented Gameplay Programmer to join the team.

Responsibilities:

Work with the programming team to develop gameplay features and systems such as player states/actions, enemies, boss battles, level objects, UI, etc.

Liaise with design and art teams to ensure features match expectations

Create documentation for gameplay-oriented features and systems

Requirements:

Candidates must be available for full-time work in the Downtown Los Angeles area for this position

Either a bachelor's degree in CS/SW Engineering, or equivalent experience in game development

Strong C/C++ and code optimization skills

A working understanding of math, 2D/3D, collision, physics, AI and other common gameplay mechanics

An eye for detail - you care about motion arcs, animation timings and the quality of their execution

Self-motivated - you relish finding creative solutions to problems

Team player - you are responsible, accountable, and personable

Must be comfortable with Github, Perforce, or other comparable version control systems

Bonus Requirements:

Experience developing on video game consoles

Experience working with an in-house proprietary game engine

Experience working with UE4 or Unity

Experience as part of a team that has shipped a video game

Interested? Apply now.

