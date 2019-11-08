Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Evening Star as a Gameplay Programmer

November 12, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay Programmer, Evening Star

Location: Los Angeles, California

Evening Star is a boutique game studio founded in late 2018. Our mission is designing fresh, fun games which will stand the test of time.

For us, being a “boutique” game studio has a specific meaning. Every member pursues a goal to help create great games. With that driving approach, and a proprietary engine and tool set, Evening Star has developed an innovative workflow which minimizes the barriers between ideas and execution.

We are looking for a talented Gameplay Programmer to join the team.

Responsibilities:

  • Work with the programming team to develop gameplay features and systems such as player states/actions, enemies, boss battles, level objects, UI, etc.
  • Liaise with design and art teams to ensure features match expectations
  • Create documentation for gameplay-oriented features and systems

Requirements:

  • Candidates must be available for full-time work in the Downtown Los Angeles area for this position
  • Either a bachelor's degree in CS/SW Engineering, or equivalent experience in game development
  • Strong C/C++ and code optimization skills
  • A working understanding of math, 2D/3D, collision, physics, AI and other common gameplay mechanics
  • An eye for detail - you care about motion arcs, animation timings and the quality of their execution
  • Self-motivated - you relish finding creative solutions to problems
  • Team player - you are responsible, accountable, and personable
  • Must be comfortable with Github, Perforce, or other comparable version control systems

Bonus Requirements:

  • Experience developing on video game consoles
  • Experience working with an in-house proprietary game engine
  • Experience working with UE4 or Unity
  • Experience as part of a team that has shipped a video game

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

