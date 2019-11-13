Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Voodoo opens Canadian studio to expand beyond hypercasual market

Voodoo opens Canadian studio to expand beyond hypercasual market

November 13, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
November 13, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: French mobile game maker Voodoo has cut the ribbon on a new studio in Montreal, Canada. 

Newly appointed studio lead and former Gameloft producer Mehdi El Moussali broke the news in a brief post on Linkedin, and explained the developer is looking to expand beyond the hypercasual market. 

The company's catalog of free-to-play titles have amassed over 2.1 billion downloads to date, but now the studio is keen to broaden its horizons by giving "small, autonomous, and talented teams" the freedom to work on more expansive projects. 

The news comes over a year after Voodoo secured $200 million from Goldman Sachs to make new hires and develop new tools.

