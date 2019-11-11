Video: How Techland built Dying Light's remarkable parkour system

In this 2018 GDC session, Techland's Bartosz Kulon shares the colorful story of how movement, running, and climbing was implemented in Dying Light.

Kulon peppered his talk with practical examples of problems he encountered and how Techland wound up solving them. It was a great introduction to the art of creating a first-person game with parkour-like movement, as well as an interesting behind-the-scenes look at the design of Dying Light.

If you didn't have a chance to catch it live, good news: Kulon's GDC 2018 talk is now free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

